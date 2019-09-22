Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac Corporation 308 7.89 N/A 5.24 66.33 Asure Software Inc. 7 1.05 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fair Isaac Corporation and Asure Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fair Isaac Corporation and Asure Software Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9% Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Fair Isaac Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. Asure Software Inc. on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fair Isaac Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Asure Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Asure Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Fair Isaac Corporation and Asure Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Asure Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fair Isaac Corporation’s downside potential is -0.72% at a $310 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.5% of Fair Isaac Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of Asure Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Fair Isaac Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of Asure Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79% Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15%

For the past year Fair Isaac Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Asure Software Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Fair Isaac Corporation beats Asure Software Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.