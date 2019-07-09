Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Comparison side by side

Both Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac Corporation 261 8.95 N/A 5.24 54.85 Guidewire Software Inc. 95 11.06 N/A 0.56 186.99

Table 1 highlights Fair Isaac Corporation and Guidewire Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Guidewire Software Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Fair Isaac Corporation is currently more affordable than Guidewire Software Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.39 shows that Fair Isaac Corporation is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Guidewire Software Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Fair Isaac Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Guidewire Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Guidewire Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Fair Isaac Corporation and Guidewire Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Fair Isaac Corporation has a consensus price target of $305, and a -8.85% downside potential. Competitively Guidewire Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $98.33, with potential downside of -3.30%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Guidewire Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of Fair Isaac Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Guidewire Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Fair Isaac Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fair Isaac Corporation 1.48% 3.26% 19.39% 46.34% 62.85% 53.64% Guidewire Software Inc. 1.59% 0.89% 12.85% 19.83% 15.5% 30.29%

For the past year Fair Isaac Corporation was more bullish than Guidewire Software Inc.

Summary

Fair Isaac Corporation beats Guidewire Software Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.