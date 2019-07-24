Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac Corporation 272 9.04 N/A 5.24 54.85 Aspen Technology Inc. 110 17.19 N/A 2.78 41.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fair Isaac Corporation and Aspen Technology Inc. Aspen Technology Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fair Isaac Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Volatility and Risk

Fair Isaac Corporation is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.39. Aspen Technology Inc. has a 1.63 beta and it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fair Isaac Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Aspen Technology Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Aspen Technology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Fair Isaac Corporation and Aspen Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$305 is Fair Isaac Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -9.79%. Competitively Aspen Technology Inc. has an average price target of $116.5, with potential downside of -13.80%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fair Isaac Corporation is looking more favorable than Aspen Technology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fair Isaac Corporation and Aspen Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 99.92% respectively. Fair Isaac Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Aspen Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fair Isaac Corporation 1.48% 3.26% 19.39% 46.34% 62.85% 53.64% Aspen Technology Inc. -2.36% 3.98% 16.38% 35.77% 23.22% 39.17%

For the past year Fair Isaac Corporation has stronger performance than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

Fair Isaac Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Aspen Technology Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.