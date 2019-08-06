Fair Isaac Com (FICO) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $1.32 Million; Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lifted Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Valuation Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 72,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 338,902 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 266,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 92.32M shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Increases 15% This Year, BofA Leads; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (FICO) by 115.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 4,885 shares as the company's stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 4,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $13.65 during the last trading session, reaching $338.65. About 293,474 shares traded or 34.12% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, 'Weaker' Guidance – Benzinga" on April 17, 2019

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,300 shares to 6,627 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,735 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Investment reported 111,839 shares. Bragg Fin Advsr reported 26,533 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited has invested 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cobblestone Ltd Liability New York owns 474,749 shares. Farmers Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Texas-based Beacon has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sfmg Ltd Company owns 8,513 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 4.80M were reported by Rothschild & Asset Management Us. Cibc World Markets has 2.29 million shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lathrop Invest Mgmt accumulated 24,081 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Sunbelt Secs reported 0.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.65 million activity. Leonard Michael S sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Introducing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), The Stock That Soared 396% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,938 shares to 80,907 shares, valued at $95.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New Com (NYSE:CHE) by 4,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutn Inc Com (NYSE:EBS).