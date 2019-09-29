Fair Isaac Com (FICO) Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Lifted Position by $690,486; As Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed by $776,628 Its Stake

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation Com (FICO) by 76.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,059 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 2,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $18.61 during the last trading session, reaching $298.98. About 331,286 shares traded or 31.30% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 43,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 894,955 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99M, down from 938,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 246,482 shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 584,557 shares to 3.87M shares, valued at $138.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 652,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Cl B (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,777 shares to 14,336 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 60,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,515 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC).