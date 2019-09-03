Fagan Associates Upped Position in Intel (INTC) as Market Valuation Declined; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Increased Eqt Corp. (EQT) Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp. (EQT) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 623,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 6.65M shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM HAS ENTERED INTO A $2.5 BLN 364-DAY SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII TO ACQUIRE ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 EQT AB: EQT to sell Mongstad Group; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2019 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.9 BLN – $1.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 7,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,269 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 40,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 12.98M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca holds 0.35% or 51,111 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd has 10,775 shares. Epoch Investment accumulated 0.51% or 2.15 million shares. 1.54M are owned by Fayez Sarofim And Communication. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 2.78M shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.97% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). L And S Incorporated stated it has 0.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). London Of Virginia holds 4.42M shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Aviva Public Limited Co invested in 0.61% or 1.70 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 37,000 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.85% or 46,462 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $612,567 activity. $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Centofanti Erin R.. 1,085 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. Shares for $118,740 were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. $24,992 worth of stock was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. Rice Daniel J. IV had bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 10.27 million shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc reported 571,049 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kensico Mngmt Corp holds 3.78% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 9.25M shares. 1,141 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. 627 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Nuwave Investment Lc invested in 0% or 42 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.09% stake. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 441,268 shares. 22,914 were reported by Virtu Limited Liability Com. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 416,110 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 3.82 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moore Management Lp has invested 0.11% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 224,805 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 881,267 shares to 6.16 million shares, valued at $223.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 19,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,231 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

