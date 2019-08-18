Fagan Associates Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Lifted by $1.32 Million as Stock Rose; Edgar Lomax Co Cut Its Position in Walmart (WMT) by $10.76 Million

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 374.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 1,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 110,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 463,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.22 million, down from 574,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.96 million shares traded or 87.55% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 12/04/2018 – WMT FLORIDA INVESTMENT PART OF CO’S CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FY `19; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Indian retailers to move CCI against Walmart-Flipkart deal – PTI in Economic Times; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles; 30/05/2018 – Walmart is subsidizing the college educations of its employees – only asking them to contribute $1 per day toward tuition; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 04/05/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: LATEST: Flipkart board approves $15 billion deal with Walmart; 22/05/2018 – Economic Times: ET View: Walmart should become India’s battering ram to crack the Chinese market; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers Employees College Tuition (Video); 15/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) invested 1.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability invested in 15,244 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Sns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.55% or 10,040 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Global Asset Management has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,061 shares. Nomura Inc has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 43,248 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 0.64% or 73,926 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc reported 1,627 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 96 shares. Cambridge Trust stated it has 145,422 shares. Northside Capital Lc holds 5,352 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust Co owns 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,489 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 63,956 shares. Plancorp Limited Company reported 6,717 shares. Veritas Inv (Uk) Ltd holds 83,013 shares.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 110,775 shares to 316,243 shares, valued at $25.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) by 26,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 1.48M were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 74,413 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 0.57% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt reported 4,011 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Ma has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 203,092 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Lc. Johnson Counsel Incorporated invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Covington Inv Advsrs owns 15,492 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 60,306 are owned by Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc. Rwwm has 11.37% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).