Fagan Associates Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Raised as Valuation Declined; Ntv Asset Management Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 21.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 35,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $127.07. About 5.30 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towercrest Capital Mgmt invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 18,313 were accumulated by Harbour Inv Limited Liability Co. Old Dominion Cap accumulated 24,983 shares. Premier Asset Management Lc reported 3,948 shares. Geode Cap Limited Com has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beach Counsel Pa stated it has 3.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adage Capital Prtn Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.76M shares. 128,490 were reported by Hemenway Ltd Liability Corporation. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru Co owns 115,739 shares. Grimes & invested in 0.63% or 57,865 shares. Gateway Advisory Llc owns 4,001 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Willis Investment Counsel holds 1.44% or 206,703 shares. Garde Cap Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.06M shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.