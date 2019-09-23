Fagan Associates Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Upped; Glovista Investments Has Upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $1.46 Million

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,313 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94M, up from 44,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $187.37. About 9.52 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND FACEBOOK PARTNER TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVE NATIONAL WEEKLY GAME PACKAGE IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER CONFIRMS HAS STARTED HEARING INTO FACEBOOK OVER DATA ABUSE; 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used of inciting violence in Myanmar; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked to UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 05/04/2018 – Facebook was in talks with top hospitals and other medical groups as recently as last month about a proposal to share data about the social networks of their most vulnerable patients; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC; 26/04/2018 – The data of 87 million Facebook users was harvested and sent to Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – U.K. members of parliament called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday to give evidence related to the company’s links to political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 37,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 3.29M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $307.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZA) by 64,108 shares to 132,022 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU) by 28,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,748 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

