Fagan Associates Raised Its Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $485,740; Nea Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Endologix (ELGX) by $13.45 Million

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 2,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 8,560 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 5,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $181.71. About 260,893 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 80,546 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. 15,128 shares were bought by Mahboob Vaseem, worth $99,996 on Wednesday, April 3. Another trade for 3,025 shares valued at $19,995 was bought by Zenty III Thomas F. The insider Onopchenko John bought $199,999.

