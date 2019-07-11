Fagan Associates Raised Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Dial (DL) Sentiment Is 1.25

Dial Corp (DL) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 5 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 4 sold and decreased stakes in Dial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 6.83 million shares, down from 6.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6100 target. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, February 26.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity. Shares for $79,056 were sold by Shenoy Navin.

Sensato Investors Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in China Distance Education Holdings Limited for 311,801 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 206,473 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 333,165 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 1.26 million shares.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $178.08 million. It operates through three divisions: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as the national judicial examination, online test-preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, and online language courses.