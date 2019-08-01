Fagan Associates Position in Intel (INTC) Raised by $398,295 as Stock Price Declined; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Cut Its Position in Ibm (IBM) by $3.49 Million as Stock Price Rose

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 7,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,269 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 40,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 31.65M shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 24,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 519,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.29M, down from 544,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 6.24 million shares traded or 83.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 24,650 shares to 772,088 shares, valued at $99.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 28,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Grp Lp Reit (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Closes Its $34 Billion Red Hat Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.80 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

