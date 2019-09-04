Fagan Associates Lifted Stake in Intel (INTC) by $398,295 as Stock Value Declined; Rli (RLI) Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Upped Its Stake

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 5,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 76,469 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 71,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $92.25. About 124,608 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 7,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,269 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 40,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 15.01 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Co accumulated 10,855 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% or 5,650 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 14,600 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 94,374 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 60 shares. Bruce And holds 0.62% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 44,120 shares. Pnc Finance Gru owns 521,857 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 27,619 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,249 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny accumulated 0% or 1,844 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 281 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 3,055 shares. Thb Asset Management accumulated 0.08% or 7,511 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 120,851 shares to 1,685 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 284,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,320 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $90,790 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advisors holds 1.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 57,492 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 6,124 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership invested in 3.71% or 787,745 shares. Petrus Tru Lta owns 115,191 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 2.50 million shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability accumulated 5,677 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc invested in 64.65 million shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 5.30M shares. Security National Trust owns 1.63% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 94,640 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Capital Guardian accumulated 307,869 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hillsdale Invest has invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ser Corp accumulated 26,008 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc invested in 789,464 shares.