Fagan Associates Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Market Value Declined, Perceptive Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $74.79 Million

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 374.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 1,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $252.27. About 2.03M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 279,220 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,001 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 2,118 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.02% or 954,670 shares. Emory University stated it has 28,287 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cap Guardian Trust has 0.63% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 536,880 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 3,278 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 6,600 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Suntrust Banks owns 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 26,467 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 75,544 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 2,856 shares. 2.02M are held by State Street Corporation. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Llc reported 22,971 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited owns 0.2% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 306,333 shares. Baker Bros LP invested in 0.62% or 1.10M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. Lippoldt Darin sold 1,225 shares worth $107,911. Gano Kyle had sold 3,809 shares worth $335,668. Shares for $76,883 were sold by BENEVICH ERIC on Wednesday, February 6. $76,894 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm on Wednesday, February 6. Bozigian Haig P. had sold 2,725 shares worth $240,125 on Monday, February 4. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES had sold 4,096 shares worth $344,986.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 900,000 shares to 4.81M shares, valued at $35.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv. (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65M for 80.72 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability holds 7,845 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership invested in 9,630 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc stated it has 1,412 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 844,733 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Healthcor Mngmt Lp holds 556,560 shares. Eastern State Bank has 1.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 67,713 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 2.58 million shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru has 2,323 shares. Stevens Cap Lp holds 0.49% or 46,334 shares. Boston Rech And Mngmt has 818 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Monetta Financial Svcs holds 27,000 shares or 4.81% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 32,958 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Colonial Tru holds 2.14% or 45,545 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated accumulated 1.04 million shares or 1.45% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited invested in 2.32% or 209,956 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.