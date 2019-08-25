Fagan Associates Increased Walmart (WMT) Stake by $2.34 Million; Commerce Bank Has Trimmed Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $13.91 Million as Valuation Declined

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 67,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 186,003 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.65M, down from 253,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.22M shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 101.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 24,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 47,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.24M shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank chief Son undecided on selling stake in India’s Flipkart – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, FLIPKART WILL MAINTAIN DISTINCT BRANDS & OPERATING STRUCTURES; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Flipkart to Maintain Distinct Brands, Operating Structures; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Avoids $32 Million Trademark Ruling, for Now; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Agrees to Buy 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion; 10/04/2018 – WALMART – POSTMATES TO “POWER” WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM IN CHARLOTTE, NC; 02/04/2018 – Providence Bus: Rhode Island Community Food Bank launches campaign with Walmart, Feeding America; 11/04/2018 – Soylent Expands Retail Footprint In Deal With Walmart

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 125,752 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 140,792 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj accumulated 0.68% or 4,320 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.11% or 6,026 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc stated it has 11,122 shares. Lincoln National reported 0.05% stake. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.89% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% or 160,596 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 0.31% or 3,810 shares. Counselors Incorporated holds 0.57% or 64,588 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,991 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co holds 2,093 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 0.56% or 43,090 shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 2,835 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 12,713 shares to 804,875 shares, valued at $98.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is it Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 507,806 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 1,875 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 102,689 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr has invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability invested in 5,322 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6.43 million shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 18,312 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Partners Llc owns 23,376 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsr holds 0.51% or 14,721 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lenox Wealth, Ohio-based fund reported 1,996 shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insur Company has 0.79% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 673,792 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Boston And Mgmt Inc has 2.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 50,456 shares. Community Fin Service Gp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.87% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart – A New High On The Horizon? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Walmart Is So Loved After Earnings, and Why Itâ€™s Beating Amazon in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.