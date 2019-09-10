Fagan Associates Holds Stake in Intel (INTC); Visa (V) Shares Rose While Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.88 Million

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 7,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,269 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 40,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 12.26M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 50,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 263,598 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.17M, down from 314,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $175.09. About 9.87M shares traded or 49.65% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Est And Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,821 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fred Alger reported 3.93% stake. The California-based Grand Jean Capital Management has invested 6.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 44,964 are owned by Investec Asset North America Inc. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.64% or 88,925 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management owns 0.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,635 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wexford Capital LP accumulated 0.03% or 2,325 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 29,311 shares. 1.09 million were reported by First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc. Viking Global Invsts LP holds 3.07 million shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 2% or 120,567 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 4,941 shares. Moreover, Permit Cap Lc has 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lenox Wealth stated it has 1,031 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 77,348 shares to 263,768 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 30.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

