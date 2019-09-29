Fagan Associates Holds Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX); Granite Investment Partners Position in Ptc (PTC) Has Cut by $337,933 as Stock Price Declined

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 34.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 9,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 36,680 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 27,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 9.14M shares traded or 67.72% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 3,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 101,431 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.10 million, down from 105,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 659,061 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10M for 62.40 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3,888 shares to 167,155 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 21,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BID Group to Leverage PTC ThingWorx to Improve Factory Operations and Digitally Transform the Lumber Processing Industry – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 857 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 17,661 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 14,713 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 27,404 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc invested in 4,345 shares. Shell Asset Management Company stated it has 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Tiverton Asset Management holds 0.01% or 2,794 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Rmb Mgmt Lc holds 0.85% or 372,964 shares. Mai Capital Management owns 2,554 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Comerica Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cadence Mngmt Lc holds 0.28% or 97,523 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Management reported 2,545 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 1,146 shares.