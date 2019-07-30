Fagan Associates Has Upped Walmart (WMT) Holding by $2.34 Million as Valuation Rose; Marietta Investment Partners Increased Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $2.22 Million

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.69. About 1.09 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 101.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 24,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $111.87. About 2.27M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Leaves Grocery Market That Is Tougher Than the U.S., for Now — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Bids to Upend U.K. Supermarkets via Deal With Walmart; 07/04/2018 – Walmart adds 500 Pickup Towers to its stores across the US. Via @verge:; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 12/04/2018 – Walmart is near a deal to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IN THE SHORT TERM IT WILL RACE TO BUILD SCALE WITH FLIPKART; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 91,521 shares. Freestone Liability Corporation accumulated 13,457 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt invested in 0.43% or 6.06 million shares. Daiwa Group accumulated 0.02% or 19,223 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 1.76M shares. Hanseatic Services Inc has 0.19% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,821 shares. Andra Ap has 58,100 shares. National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated owns 8,244 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 1.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 807,009 shares. Ajo LP owns 1.55 million shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 3,539 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Associated Banc owns 62,701 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 57,572 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 374 shares. 42,860 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Advisors.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 100,157 shares to 30,474 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 9,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,068 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

