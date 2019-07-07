Fagan Associates Has Upped Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) as Stock Value Declined; Advisors Asset Management Increases Stake in Lhc Group (LHCG)

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 4.50 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 74.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 8,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 11,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 156,536 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.34 million shares. Skba Capital Limited Liability owns 91,180 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Llc accumulated 25,176 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sfmg Limited Liability reported 3,291 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 12,907 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 18,026 shares. Moreover, Jnba Advsrs has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Roanoke Asset New York reported 3,311 shares. Albion Financial Grp Incorporated Ut accumulated 3,138 shares. 45,028 are held by Rothschild Il. Citigroup Inc invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Natixis reported 808,806 shares. Goelzer Inv has 0.27% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Incorporated reported 7,361 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 221,456 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 12,593 shares to 18,447 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,712 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 2,675 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Ltd. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.24% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 2,974 were accumulated by Profund Ltd. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 6,432 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 29,179 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 1,424 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 60,299 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 7,398 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

