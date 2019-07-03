Fagan Associates Has Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.32 Million; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holder Lagoda Investment Management LP Lowered Position by $1.29 Million as Valuation Declined

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.61. About 243,240 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 374.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 1,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $243.97. About 3.30M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.08M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 11,500 shares. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 13,269 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.44% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 66,883 shares. 72,126 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt. Haverford Co stated it has 460,580 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. 170 are held by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 97,192 shares. Scott Selber Inc accumulated 14,301 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 1.67% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jensen Inv Mngmt holds 4.7% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs LP invested 0.64% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,910 shares. Harbour Investment Management Lc accumulated 1.43% or 7,813 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.06% or 44,217 shares in its portfolio. Sio Management Lc invested in 1.03% or 15,407 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 2,150 shares.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares to 36,931 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC).