Fagan Associates Has Increased Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position; Synchronoss Technologies Has 1.72 Sentiment

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 43 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 25 sold and decreased their holdings in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 17.16 million shares, down from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Synchronoss Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 23 New Position: 20.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 11.04% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for 781,334 shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 2.47 million shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.08% invested in the company for 675,903 shares. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Partners Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,000 shares.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software activation for connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $318.79 million. The companyÂ’s services and products include cloud sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other clients to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices.

Analysts await Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 22.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by FBR Capital. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 2 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $186 target in Thursday, March 28 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% or 14 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 170,218 shares. Blackstone Gru Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Management reported 92,727 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,549 shares. 3,523 were reported by Mariner Limited Liability Company. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 181,344 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,000 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Mngmt. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.06% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 455,041 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. 191 are owned by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 12,010 shares. Two Sigma Secs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).