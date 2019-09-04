Fagan Associates Has Increased Intel (INTC) Position; Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Market Value Rose While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Upped Stake

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 7,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,269 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 40,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 7.41M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 36,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 80,933 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 44,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 808,301 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.2% or 7.27 million shares in its portfolio. Wright Investors Serv owns 8,549 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Lc reported 56,504 shares stake. Reilly Fincl Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. 372,001 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. Horizon Services Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.5% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Cordasco Net has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 67 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). First Mercantile stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Daiwa Group Incorporated accumulated 17,910 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,466 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap reported 5% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ameriprise reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Group 6.350% DEP PFD D declares $0.396875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,512 shares to 5,750 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 31,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,831 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.9% or 64.65M shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 205,398 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.76% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 160,000 shares. 1.39M are held by Waddell & Reed Financial. Moreover, Lee Danner Bass Incorporated has 1.42% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 239,709 shares. Keating Inv Counselors has invested 2.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cordasco Network has 0.35% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 74,113 shares stake. Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or owns 116,337 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Lvm Management Ltd Mi reported 289,319 shares. Matarin Capital Lc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Intrust Bank & Trust Na has 0.57% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 41,715 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc invested in 0.87% or 323,164 shares. Westover Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,132 shares.