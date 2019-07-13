Fagan Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $814,262 as Market Valuation Rose; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holding Boosted by Empyrean Capital Partners Lp

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 36.51% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 20.32 million shares traded or 1442.19% up from the average. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advisors reported 82,542 shares stake. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co invested in 0.27% or 2,889 shares. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodstock invested in 89,618 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Optimum has invested 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,434 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 1.91% or 97,612 shares in its portfolio. Dillon Associates Inc invested in 55,892 shares or 2.54% of the stock. 4.89M are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Platinum Inv Management reported 13,279 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Svcs holds 3.79% or 135,115 shares. Trexquant Lp owns 28,777 shares. 128,974 are owned by Troy Asset Mgmt. Moors And Cabot has 240,084 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 78,900 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $500.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md.