Fagan Associates Has Boosted By $497,620 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Acuity Brands (AYI) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Fagan Associates Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 12.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fagan Associates Inc acquired 3,580 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Fagan Associates Inc holds 31,247 shares with $4.36 million value, up from 27,667 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 151 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 144 cut down and sold positions in Acuity Brands Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 36.22 million shares, up from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Acuity Brands Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 107 Increased: 99 New Position: 52.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 8.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,112 shares or 4.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 3.23% invested in the company for 477,026 shares. The United Kingdom-based Generation Investment Management Llp has invested 3.21% in the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 32,556 shares.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.34M for 12.56 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.