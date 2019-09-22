Fagan Associates Continues to Hold Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Bp Plc Has Lowered Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Rose

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 3,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,247 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36M, up from 27,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 53,672 shares. Iberiabank owns 63,275 shares. Accuvest Advisors accumulated 7,005 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Haverford Services Incorporated owns 77,175 shares. Kazazian Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Dallas Securities stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) accumulated 23,197 shares. Bankshares Of The West invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Levin Capital Strategies Lp owns 129,278 shares. Clal Insur Enterp holds 0.47% or 146,000 shares in its portfolio. Alps, Colorado-based fund reported 4,918 shares. Senator Gru Limited Partnership has 5.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.00M shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi has 93,455 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 27,921 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr owns 8,425 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Tru Co Na holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,018 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 384,986 shares. D L Carlson Gp Inc Inc owns 9,720 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 1.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 6,375 were accumulated by Fairfield Bush And Company. Contravisory Management Incorporated stated it has 13,384 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 90 shares. Jacobs Company Ca has invested 1.93% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 113,130 shares. Davenport & Lc stated it has 330,492 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3.76 million shares. Coastline Trust Communication accumulated 23,015 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.01% or 3.11 million shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited holds 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 34,425 shares.