Fagan Associates Boosted By $395,640 Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding; Amp Capital Investors LTD Trimmed Textron (TXT) Holding By $3.31 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Textron Inc (TXT) stake by 67.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 64,827 shares as Textron Inc (TXT)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 31,151 shares with $1.62 million value, down from 95,978 last quarter. Textron Inc now has $11.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.04M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Interaction of Systems and Structures; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 16/05/2018 – Bulgaria govt approves plan to buy fighter jets, armoured vehicles; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 09/05/2018 – CARBURES CRBE.MC – SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH TEXTRON TXT.N TO MANUFACTURE COMPOSITE PARTS FOR SPECIALIZED VEHICLES; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 23/04/2018 – DJ Textron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXT); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO

Fagan Associates Inc increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 34.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fagan Associates Inc acquired 9,420 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Fagan Associates Inc holds 36,680 shares with $1.58M value, up from 27,260 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $56.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 4.36 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is 15.64% above currents $40.86 stock price. Boston Scientific had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Thursday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 18. Raymond James maintained the shares of BSX in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4800 target in Tuesday, September 3 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Third Point Llc accumulated 2.77% or 5.50 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 328,996 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.06M shares. Wellington Gp Llp owns 58.33 million shares. Stevens First Principles owns 7,885 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gp Inc Ltd accumulated 543,325 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Ironwood Finance Lc has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 50 shares. North American Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,569 shares. 6,975 are held by Aspen Inv Incorporated. Argent Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1.92% or 1.17M shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,450 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 62,370 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold TXT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 183.29 million shares or 3.46% less from 189.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 43,884 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 30,414 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com owns 112,909 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 4,042 shares. Gp One Trading Lp accumulated 1,839 shares or 0% of the stock. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Mitchell Cap Mgmt reported 16,351 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 114,847 shares. Edgestream Prns LP has 0.27% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). United Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 80,056 shares. First City Capital Mgmt invested in 11,315 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America owns 677 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.04% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) stake by 14,869 shares to 117,968 valued at $11.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) stake by 685,384 shares and now owns 1.21M shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.

