Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Shareholder Provident Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Arista Networks (ANET) Share Price Declined, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Raised Stake by $6.76 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 21,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 219,561 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.08M, up from 198,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $221.18. About 735,317 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 45,861 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, down from 47,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $277.03. About 215,565 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 26/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported thus far, 81 percent have reported better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,519 shares to 18,599 shares, valued at $32.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11 million for 28.15 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

