Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Raised Its Position by $3.84 Million

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $273.27. About 110,430 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 18/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8705 After UK CPI, From 0.8662 Beforehand – Factset; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet; 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1206.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 67,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 73,020 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 7.20 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DataRobot Launches its First AI Investment Workflow with FactSet – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FactSet: Strong And Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:FDS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Reports Q3 Earnings Beats, Shares Rise – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital holds 0.37% or 381,749 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.02% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 336 shares. Westwood has invested 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Natixis accumulated 1,098 shares or 0% of the stock. 147 were accumulated by Assetmark. Blackrock has 0.04% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 4,363 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Group LP holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Services owns 0.02% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 206 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Amp Cap Ltd owns 3,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Inc holds 3,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,227 were accumulated by Mason Street Ltd Liability. Epoch Inv Prtn Inc holds 32,213 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 27.77 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,481 shares to 7,659 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,076 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Llc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Argi Invest Ser Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 22,383 shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wills invested in 0.14% or 3,633 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com accumulated 26,605 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 302,237 shares. Green Square Capital Lc stated it has 25,641 shares. Hexavest Inc invested in 1.13% or 1.56M shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,037 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 26,625 were accumulated by Duncker Streett And Inc. Leisure Capital Mngmt reported 9,874 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 4,850 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv reported 216,834 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.74% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Cronos Stock Still Looks Like a Brilliant Investment for Altria – Investorplace.com” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria shakes off bear call – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.