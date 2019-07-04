Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Share Value Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered Its Holding by $23.59 Million; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 95,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 748,710 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.88M, down from 843,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $296.06. About 261,069 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc analyzed 4,374 shares as the company's stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity. 1,856 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares with value of $372,852 were sold by BILLEADEAU SCOTT A. ABRAMS ROBIN ANN sold $457,771 worth of stock or 2,239 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 17,415 shares to 607,919 shares, valued at $41.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,570 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Lc. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has 3,600 shares. Vanguard Group has 3.68 million shares. Jlb And Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 12,055 shares. Lazard Asset Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 22,259 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank has 18,501 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 407,875 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 15,183 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Raymond James Service Inc has invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 13,462 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Rowland Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 970 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 20,168 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of GDP Report – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FactSet Declares Dividend NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hermes Selects FactSet for Multi-Asset Risk Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Inv Grp Lc holds 4,950 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 58,800 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% stake. Sageworth Company invested in 0% or 13 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department holds 0.16% or 9,682 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt Inc reported 83,088 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baltimore, a Alabama-based fund reported 5,340 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Com holds 0.82% or 91,203 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc holds 6,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tompkins, a New York-based fund reported 24,881 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.20M shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability holds 21,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 533,211 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 53,968 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cheesecake Factory Rides on Menu Innovation Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coming Back to the Consistency of Starbucks – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse sees Starbucks running to new highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 19,179 shares to 24,834 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 87,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).