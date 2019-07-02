Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Share Price Rose While Proshare Advisors Has Upped Stake; As Bok Finl Com New (BOKF) Market Value Declined, Reinhart Partners Has Decreased by $3.80 Million Its Position

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 10,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,259 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22M, up from 47,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $292.83. About 462,366 shares traded or 15.78% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp Com New (BOKF) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc analyzed 46,968 shares as the company's stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20 million, down from 306,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.59. About 96,547 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 59,852 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $24.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc Com (NYSE:TBI) by 31,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $257,490 activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $257,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, First Personal Finance Svcs has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 68 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Diamond Hill Cap Management Incorporated reported 616,885 shares stake. Geode Limited Liability Corp has 384,395 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 4,029 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 62,440 shares. Van Berkom And Assoc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 15,403 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Glenmede Tru Na holds 184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martin & Tn reported 0.48% stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Teton Advsrs Incorporated reported 17,397 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 213,430 shares. Polaris Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.04% or 11,964 shares.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.88M for 10.42 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5,946 shares to 224,339 shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,766 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.82 million activity. The insider MCGONIGLE JAMES J sold 1,157 shares worth $229,456. On Tuesday, January 8 BILLEADEAU SCOTT A sold $372,852 worth of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 1,856 shares. 2,239 shares valued at $457,771 were sold by ABRAMS ROBIN ANN on Thursday, January 10. Shares for $513,230 were sold by ZIMMEL JOSEPH. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider Snow Frederick Philip sold $236,400.