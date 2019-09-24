Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $10.91 Million; Altrinsic Global Advisors Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $35.02 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 38,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 143,904 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.24M, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $272.89. About 170,987 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 26/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported thus far, 81 percent have reported better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 555,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.15M, up from 661,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.75. About 1.12 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conformis Inc by 125,000 shares to 353,942 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 69,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,105 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1,200 shares. State Street Corporation reported 23.00 million shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 0.09% or 8,985 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 3.18M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 23,262 are owned by Eqis Mngmt Inc. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 150,000 shares. Franklin invested 0.54% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hilltop owns 5,468 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 88,320 shares. Choate Inv Advsr reported 0.23% stake. Meritage Port Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 53,808 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 95,289 shares. Icon Advisers Co owns 18,780 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Johnson Gru Inc reported 4,107 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 167,731 are owned by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $91.16M for 27.73 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 50,592 shares to 81,392 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 22,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 113,804 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Westwood Holdings Gru Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 6,739 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 175,432 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc reported 16,959 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) holds 585 shares. Hendershot Invs reported 14,038 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. 25,952 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability holds 1,178 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 6,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 1,790 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Illinois-based Roberts Glore Inc Il has invested 0.18% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).