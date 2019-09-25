Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Holder Amp Capital Investors LTD Upped Stake; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose While Mcrae Capital Management Boosted Holding by $352,110

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 119,670 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66M, up from 116,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $107.17. About 4.33 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 142.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 5,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 9,342 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $272.29. About 255,313 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset; 16/05/2018 – FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 04/05/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.3487, Lowest Since Mid-January – Factset; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 145,548 shares to 224,929 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 138,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,944 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Ameriprise reported 322,820 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 0.03% or 175,432 shares. Moreover, Disciplined Growth Mn has 2.8% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 18 were accumulated by Next Gru Incorporated. First Republic Management holds 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 24,137 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,276 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Mgmt has 0.11% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 4,574 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 6,102 shares. Victory Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 638,832 are held by Atlanta Capital L L C. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 8,640 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,678 shares.

