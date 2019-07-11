Factset Resh Sys Com (FDS) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Chartist Increased Position

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc Com (FDS) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 6,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 602,386 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.55 million, down from 609,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $291.48. About 453,131 shares traded or 7.61% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 09/05/2018 – The company’s market value has dropped from about $281 million in October to roughly $50 million at Wednesday’s prices, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37 million, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 3.31 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 414 shares to 17,813 shares, valued at $914.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB) by 516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,424 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.51 million shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $94.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 200,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.