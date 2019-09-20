FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) EPS Estimated At $2.46; Mackenzie Financial Increased Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report $2.46 EPS on September, 26 before the open.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 11.82% from last quarter’s $2.2 EPS. FDS’s profit would be $94.78 million giving it 28.96 P/E if the $2.46 EPS is correct. After having $2.62 EPS previously, FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s analysts see -6.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $285.01. About 268,034 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION; 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 17/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4346 After UK Wages, Jobs Data, From 1.4362 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 58.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 15,688 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 42,371 shares with $6.34M value, up from 26,683 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 928,939 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FactSet Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Weak Earnings Might Cause Aurora Cannabis Stock to Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 155% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.98 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 33.53 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Among 7 analysts covering Factset Research (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Factset Research has $30000 highest and $209 lowest target. $249.29’s average target is -12.53% below currents $285.01 stock price. Factset Research had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of FDS in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $26300 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $26400 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 17 by DA Davidson.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 44,018 were accumulated by Bath Savings. Raymond James Na invested in 0.02% or 1,127 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 316 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 19,302 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 8 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Rowland Com Investment Counsel Adv reported 970 shares. The New York-based Amer Inc has invested 3.27% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 5,828 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 13,924 shares. Markel has invested 0.51% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Andra Ap has 9,500 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -1.83% below currents $146.94 stock price. Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.