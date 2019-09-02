FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) and RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) Comparison side by side

Both FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) and RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) are Information & Delivery Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems Inc. 268 7.49 N/A 8.53 32.50 RELX PLC 23 0.00 N/A 0.89 26.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RELX PLC seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to FactSet Research Systems Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than RELX PLC, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of FactSet Research Systems Inc. and RELX PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems Inc. 0.00% 56.9% 22.9% RELX PLC 0.00% 67.9% 11.3%

Risk & Volatility

FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RELX PLC’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FactSet Research Systems Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor RELX PLC’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. FactSet Research Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RELX PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for FactSet Research Systems Inc. and RELX PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems Inc. 3 4 0 2.57 RELX PLC 0 0 0 0.00

$249.29 is FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -8.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FactSet Research Systems Inc. and RELX PLC are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 3.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.5% are RELX PLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FactSet Research Systems Inc. -0.56% -3.29% 1.94% 29.17% 37.65% 38.56% RELX PLC -2.22% -3.42% 3.72% 8.06% 7.28% 15.64%

For the past year FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RELX PLC.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors RELX PLC.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. The company also provides verifying, cleaning, and loading of portfolio data across asset classes; and an execution management system through its acquisition of Portware. It serves portfolio managers, wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, sell-side equity research professionals, investment bankers, and fixed income professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals. The Risk & Business Analytics segment offers solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with technology and analytics to evaluate and predict risk, as well as enhance operational efficiency. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in June 2015. RELX PLC was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.