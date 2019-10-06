FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is a company in the Information & Delivery Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.42% of all Information & Delivery Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand FactSet Research Systems Inc. has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.20% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have FactSet Research Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems Inc. 14,339,959.79% 56.90% 22.90% Industry Average 16.33% 46.88% 15.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares FactSet Research Systems Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems Inc. 38.52M 269 32.50 Industry Average 414.11M 2.54B 38.87

FactSet Research Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio FactSet Research Systems Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems Inc. 3 2 0 2.40 Industry Average 3.00 2.00 2.00 2.45

$244.83 is the average target price of FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a potential upside of 1.57%. The potential upside of the peers is 29.05%. Based on the results shown earlier, FactSet Research Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FactSet Research Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FactSet Research Systems Inc. -0.56% -3.29% 1.94% 29.17% 37.65% 38.56% Industry Average 2.00% 5.38% 7.73% 22.81% 14.43% 31.38%

For the past year FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.54 Quick Ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s rivals are 21.60% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s rivals beat FactSet Research Systems Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. The company also provides verifying, cleaning, and loading of portfolio data across asset classes; and an execution management system through its acquisition of Portware. It serves portfolio managers, wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, sell-side equity research professionals, investment bankers, and fixed income professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.