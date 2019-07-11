Factset Research Systems (FDS) Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Lowered Holding; Miracle Mile Advisors Holding in Aspen Technology (AZPN) Cut as Valuation Rose

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.62. About 367,701 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN)

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 53,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $291.48. About 453,131 shares traded or 7.61% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 08/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 1.2426 After ECB Announcement, From 1.2378 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.3487, Lowest Since Mid-January – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS DIV BY 14%; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancshares reported 1,489 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 1,188 were reported by Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp owns 0.03% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 12,500 shares. 71,935 were accumulated by Comerica Comml Bank. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Fayerweather Charles owns 2,280 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 7,006 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 15 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,253 shares stake. Spinnaker Tru has 2,710 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc owns 5.13% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 47,709 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 20,168 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.99 million activity.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 8,089 shares to 25,930 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 37,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FactSet Celebrates 20 Years in Australia NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:FDS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hermes Selects FactSet for Multi-Asset Risk Management – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet reports mixed Q2, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,017 shares to 8,612 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Aspen Technology At $95, Earn 5.6% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Technology: High Growth Potential And Large Downside Protection – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2017. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amex, Chipotle, CyberArk, Facebook, Lululemon, Microsoft, Nokia, Sirius, Tesla, Wynn and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 25, 2019.