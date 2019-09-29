Factset Research Sys (FDS) Shareholder American Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose; Channing Capital Management Decreased Dorman Products (DORM) Position as Share Price Declined

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Research Sys (FDS) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 3,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 266,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.38M, down from 270,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Research Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $242.12. About 840,216 shares traded or 128.21% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 19,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 412,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.97M, down from 432,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.11. About 128,838 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.18 million for 22.22 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,666 shares to 71,288 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

