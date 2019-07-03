Factset Research (FDS) Stock Value Rose While Dock Street Asset Management Has Decreased by $801,288 Its Holding; Northrock Partners Has Cut Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $621,569 as Share Price Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Research (FDS) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,664 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, down from 48,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $292.83. About 462,366 shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 17/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4346 After UK Wages, Jobs Data, From 1.4362 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 04/05/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.3487, Lowest Since Mid-January – Factset; 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 110,775 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 9,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,113 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Fulton Bancorporation Na has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Invsts holds 2.34% or 4.14M shares in its portfolio. Taconic Limited Partnership invested in 6.98% or 53,000 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,758 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp invested in 0.65% or 12,691 shares. Middleton & Incorporated Ma has invested 5.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1St Source Bank holds 5,134 shares. Ckw Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valinor LP has 58,132 shares for 5.42% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 31,653 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 422 shares. New York-based Oz Mngmt Lp has invested 2.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.14% or 12,844 shares in its portfolio. 5,847 were reported by Maple Cap Management.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.59 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 7,522 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 342 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 147 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 59,194 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 29,066 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Highstreet Asset reported 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 54,836 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser holds 0.01% or 38,422 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,521 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 168,638 shares. Cambridge Inv Research holds 0.02% or 7,465 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management owns 20,325 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,829 shares.

