Factset Research (FDS) Holder Dock Street Asset Management Decreased Stake by $801,288; As Lendingtree New (TREE) Market Valuation Rose, P-A-W Capital Lowered by $351,000 Its Stake

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $348.8. About 356,960 shares traded or 74.47% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Research (FDS) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,664 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 48,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $283.56. About 244,447 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 04/05/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.3487, Lowest Since Mid-January – Factset; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FactSet Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IHS Markit Selects the Open:FactSet Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FactSet raises FY19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FactSet Research Systems Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades FactSet On Valuation, Organic Growth Prospects – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Limited owns 14,125 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% or 7,800 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0.04% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 912,114 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru owns 293,179 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 65,866 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Company reported 257 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 1,770 shares. 970 are owned by Rowland & Counsel Adv. Stock Yards Bancorp & Tru has 0.1% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 4,145 shares. Advisors Limited Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 237 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 21,175 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,209 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,570 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 59,660 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn, California-based fund reported 217,762 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,645 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.16% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 9,248 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 9,688 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 18,220 shares. Moreover, S Squared Techs Ltd Company has 1.97% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 7,242 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 712,587 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Century Inc has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 19,680 shares. Kennedy Incorporated invested 0.13% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Punch & Associates Invest Mngmt stated it has 16,510 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.