Factory Mutual Insurance Company Upped Sunopta (STKL) Holding by $1.22 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Valuation Declined, Holder Park West Asset Management Trimmed Position

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 405,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 227,120 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 296,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 327,923 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, down from 624,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 251,074 shares traded or 36.96% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd owns 0.05% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 7.26M shares. Aperio Group Llc has 14,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 57,510 shares. 500 are owned by Advisory Alpha Limited. Overbrook Mngmt Corp reported 1.08M shares. 620,540 are owned by Serv Automobile Association. Ironwood Inv Llc has 0.35% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 124,640 shares. Moreover, Oaktree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.53% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Cordasco Ntwk reported 0% stake. Engaged Cap Ltd Liability has invested 4.24% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 777,205 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest reported 101,869 shares. Cibc World Markets owns 0.01% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 511,723 shares. Essex Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 218,379 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 158,800 shares to 538,700 shares, valued at $25.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 335,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. The insider Duchscher Robert bought $18,473. Shares for $104,000 were bought by Gratzek James on Thursday, February 28. HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA bought $148,264 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Wednesday, March 6. Hollis Richard Dean bought $267,750 worth of stock or 100,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Gough Jeffrey, worth $26,999 on Thursday, February 28. Detlefsen Michael bought $13,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Tuesday, March 5.

