Factory Mutual Insurance Company Upped Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $327,600; As 3M Company (MMM) Market Value Declined, Holder Marietta Investment Partners Has Decreased Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 1,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 11,456 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 13,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 146,900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.47M, up from 146,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Financial Corp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com invested 0.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Main Street Rech holds 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,950 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Farm Mutual Automobile owns 11.13 million shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. North American Mgmt has 0.9% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 32,554 shares. Sprucegrove Mngmt Limited has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 2,940 shares stake. Moreover, Intrust Bancshares Na has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 4,115 were accumulated by First City Capital Mngmt. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blue Chip Prns reported 1,625 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 157 shares. Moreover, Cadence Cap Ltd Co has 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 20,230 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Com holds 39,062 shares or 3.48% of its portfolio.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,564 shares to 30,264 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 70,700 shares to 214,900 shares, valued at $56.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 91,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,300 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).