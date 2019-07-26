Factory Mutual Insurance Company Upped Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $34.87 Million; As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stock Price Rose, Granite Investment Partners Has Boosted Stake

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 49,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, up from 289,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 829,413 shares traded or 3.23% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 50.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 430,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.06M, up from 846,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $81.75 lastly. It is down 29.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 21/04/2018 – DJ Merck & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRK); 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56,067 shares to 70,008 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,347 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 4,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 46,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,878 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,002 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Td Asset holds 29,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,282 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Comerica Bancorp owns 15,627 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 5,803 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 14,064 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 14,326 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 0% or 50 shares. Northern Tru holds 422,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scotia Inc holds 17,800 shares. 1.27M were reported by Fil Ltd.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 102,400 shares to 529,300 shares, valued at $41.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18M shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

