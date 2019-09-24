Factory Mutual Insurance Company Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Position; Nmi Holdings Has 1.54 Sentiment

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 0.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company acquired 1,100 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 165,850 shares with $48.87 million value, up from 164,750 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $134.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 106 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 69 decreased and sold holdings in Nmi Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 58.83 million shares, down from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nmi Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 55 Increased: 70 New Position: 36.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.66 million for 11.56 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 2.65% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. for 4.98 million shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 423,232 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management Inc has 1.41% invested in the company for 122,391 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 1.16% in the stock. Old West Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 79,203 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsc Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,969 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A stated it has 1,142 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Co, Maryland-based fund reported 1,790 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 79,203 shares. Whittier Trust Communications, a California-based fund reported 3,455 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 150,669 shares. Jaffetilchin Limited Com accumulated 951 shares. Foundry Partners Lc has 1,019 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Tru Company holds 0.7% or 12,862 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na reported 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Colony Gp Ltd has 8,325 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Aimz Advsrs Lc invested in 1.59% or 7,825 shares. 7,860 were reported by Tdam Usa. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.55% or 26,970 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.39% or 529,484 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 13.92% above currents $277.44 stock price. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Argus Research. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $34000 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $32300 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.