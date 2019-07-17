Factory Mutual Insurance Company Stake in Nike (NKE) Increased as Stock Price Declined; Cumberland Advisors Increases Holding in Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 48.99M shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 393,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52 million, up from 270,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 5.17 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Management invested 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 49,554 are held by Bridges Invest. Sky Gru Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,025 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 87,800 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Com reported 85,070 shares. Field And Main National Bank & Trust holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.27% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 182,548 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.7% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cap Ww stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Marco Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,600 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj has 3,200 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Riverpark Advsrs holds 1.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 38,473 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 325,389 shares to 365,911 shares, valued at $41.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 75,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,300 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. $1.85 million worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C.. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by Lawler Robert D.. On Friday, May 24 the insider DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625.