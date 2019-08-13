Factory Mutual Insurance Company Stake in Devon Energy New (DVN) Lowered by $18.37 Million; As Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Stock Price Rose, Petroleum & Resources Has Lifted Holding by $4.07 Million

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $140.9. About 398,677 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 58.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 592,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 415,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 6.71 million shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Welch Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,306 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,525 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 2,334 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,990 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 24,758 shares. Westpac Corporation accumulated 9,795 shares. First Republic Invest has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Friess Limited Liability Corp, Wyoming-based fund reported 140,000 shares. New England Research Mgmt stated it has 9,900 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 221,879 shares.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Company by 8,100 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 90,500 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $61.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 4.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Communications has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Grp One Trading Lp holds 0% or 2,358 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 6,742 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Invest Management stated it has 83,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cls Invests Ltd Com holds 682 shares. Estabrook Cap Management holds 1,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs reported 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 672 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 226,788 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 427,319 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 355,715 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).