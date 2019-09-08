Factory Mutual Insurance Company Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $3.71 Million as Share Price Rose; Psagot Investment House LTD Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $571,983

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.99M, up from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.18M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 5,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,253 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fund Type(Gxc (GXC) by 17,847 shares to 979,457 shares, valued at $98.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P R(Xrt) (XRT) by 17,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,433 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 102,400 shares to 529,300 shares, valued at $41.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 382,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,500 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.