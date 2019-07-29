Factory Mutual Insurance Company Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; Digi International (DGII)’s Sentiment Is 2.14

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 66.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company acquired 372,900 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 930,500 shares with $62.99 million value, up from 557,600 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $85.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.79 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Digi International Inc (DGII) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 79 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 37 sold and trimmed stock positions in Digi International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 22.73 million shares, up from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Digi International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 29 Increased: 48 New Position: 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Schroder Investment Group holds 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 2.76 million shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,514 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited holds 160,603 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. 630 are owned by Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barnett And stated it has 250 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.3% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 107,876 shares. 254,853 were reported by Gluskin Sheff & Assocs Inc. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 120,941 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Management Ltd Com has 1.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com owns 37,023 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.4% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters holds 1.72% or 42,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc accumulated 14,698 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public stated it has 7.83 million shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 389,700 shares to 421,600 valued at $34.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 1.28M shares and now owns 4.19M shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Raymond James maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets initiated it with “Buy” rating and $78 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, March 17 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 12 to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho.

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.09 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.12 million for 82.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $371.78 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 31.55 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.

The stock increased 1.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 42,590 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (DGII) has declined 0.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 15/05/2018 – VCC Awards Digi-Key with 2017 Global Distributor of the Year, Outstanding Commitment and Sales Growth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digi International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGII); 12/03/2018 – Digi-Key Launches WeChat Part Search Function to Enhance Customer Experience at Electronica China 2018; 19/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Announcement on the Convocation Date for the Company’s GSM Approving the 2017 Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Digi International CFO Michael Goergen to Resign on June 30; 15/05/2018 – Carlo Gavazzi Honors Digi-Key with Outstanding Distributor Achievement Award, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Rev $54.8M; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with “Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.76 TO $0.88; 04/04/2018 – Digi International Says Restructuring Plan Will Eliminate 60 Jobs

