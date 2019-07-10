Factory Mutual Insurance Company Raised Holding in Nike (NKE) as Share Value Declined; Glu Mobile Com (GLUU) Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Has Raised Position

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 393,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52 million, up from 270,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 4.99M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (GLUU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 155,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 1.92 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 98,500 shares to 274,788 shares, valued at $83.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 75,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,300 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 146,292 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 1.05M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Hightower Tru Serv Lta holds 0.86% or 79,518 shares. Profit Invest Management Limited Com has 23,222 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.17% or 4.60M shares. Garde Capital Inc accumulated 9,831 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 294,527 shares. Cullinan Associate has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Blackrock Inc reported 85.79M shares stake. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 7.82M shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Seatown Pte holds 1.22% or 123,000 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Strs Ohio invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (NYSE:WNS) by 12,089 shares to 65,684 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc by 11,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,911 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).