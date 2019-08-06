Factory Mutual Insurance Company Position in Nike (NKE) Raised by $10.47 Million as Share Value Rose; Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Valuation Rose While Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Upped Stake by $377,226

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 393,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52 million, up from 270,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 5.04M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 709.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 11,327 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 862,123 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Cheap Campbell Soup Bonds Show Fragility of U.S. Credit Market; 20/05/2018 – Correction to Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Is Retiring, Effective Today — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 16,078 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,934 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 821,370 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Advisory Alpha Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 25,129 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 537,706 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Susquehanna Intl Llp owns 21,747 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 281,136 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). The Georgia-based Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.18% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). State Common Retirement Fund holds 320,800 shares.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Battle Of The Branded Foods Dividend: Campbell Soup Vs. General Mills – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Campbell Soup Company (CPB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Campbell Soup (CPB) Names Mark A. Clouse President, CEO and Director – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Closes Sale of Bolthouse Farms, Completing the Divestiture of Campbell Fresh Division – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Skechers and Shaq Team Up in the Tough-to-Crack Basketball Market – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 899,665 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests owns 86,854 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.25% or 294,527 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 308,500 shares. Texas-based Hodges Mngmt has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,265 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Selway Asset stated it has 7,600 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,936 shares. Bank & Trust owns 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 46,067 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund owns 25,027 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi stated it has 410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Logan Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.88% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.73% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).